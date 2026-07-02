A Woking man who was caught with a hefty amount of cannabis has been released from detention.
Staines Magistrates Court heard that police found David Tinnion carrying 95 grams of cannabis, with a street value of £500 to £1,000, during a check on May 15, last year.
The 34-year of Fairview Avenue, who pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Class B drug, was only fined £50 as his time in detention was taken into consideration.
His guilty plea was taken into account, with the court ordering the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.
Princess Road resident, Raja Ahmed, was also given a 12-month driving ban after narrowly testing positive for cannabis.
Police ordered the 38-year-old to take a drugs test after stopping his BMW on Egley Road on January 15.
The defendant tested positive for Delta-9 THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, giving a reading of 2.2 micograms of analyte per litre of blood, with 2 being the legal limit.
Ahmed was also fined £100 and ordered to pay costs and charges totalling £125 with magistrates taking his guilty plea into consideration.
The defendant also admitted to a count of possessing a class B drug as he was found carrying 0.6 grams of cannabis. No further penalty was imposed, with the court ordering the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.
Syed Jaffri was also given a 12-month ban after testing positive for Delta-9 THC following a roadside test on Parley Drive on December 21, last year. The 32-year-old of Hermitage Road gave a reading of 2.8 micograms.
The defendant was also fined £166 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge, with guilty plea being taken into consideration.
Jaffri also admitted to driving without a seatbelt and a valid MOT, with no separate penalties being imposed.
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