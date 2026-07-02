When life gives you lemons – then make lemonade in aid of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice!
Supporters of the good cause have raised a glass (of juice) in thanks to June Cummins for her determination to help the good cause in Goldsworth Park.
The eight-year-old raised £120 for the charity after recently setting up a traditional lemonade stall outside her village home.
The young entrepreneur decided to give something back after her mum, Jen Ogaard, told her how important the hospice is.
Around 40 people bought some of her homemade lemonade and chocolate chip cookies after Jen put out the word on the local WhatsApp group.
“My mum bought a big box full of lemons for me which we then juiced and sieved,” said June.
“We added the sugar and water and made a big jug full. We didn’t take all the chocolate chip cookies out the front at once so I felt a bit panicked that my brother would eat them all when we weren’t looking but he didn’t!”
June visited the Hospice with her mum and gran to see for herself why donations like hers are so important.
She was delighted to hear that £102.89 of the £120 raised would pay for a child to have a counselling session.
The initiative was life-affirming for the mother and daughter with business being swelled by a kind-hearted delivery driver.
Jen said: “A delivery guy who had driven past us a few times drove back when he’d finished work and gave us the tips he’d made that day.
“He didn’t want anything in return, he just wanted to help.”
If June has inspired you or your children to do something to make a difference, WSBH would love to hear from you. Get in touch at [email protected] or call 01483 881750.
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