Nina Barough CBE, founder of the Woking-based cancer charity Walk the Walk, has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London. The honour recognises Nina’s exceptional contribution to public health and cancer support over the past three decades.
She has inspired half a million people to take on a Walk the Walk challenge, including the iconic overnight fundraising event, the MoonWalk London.
Nina said: "I am deeply honoured and incredibly proud to receive The Freedom of the City of London. This award acknowledges the founding of Walk the Walk and the commitment the charity has made towards changing so many lives.
“We have achieved this by advancing research, helping to make integrated care more freely available, and promoting the importance of good health and wellbeing as a form of prevention against breast and other cancers.
“Whilst this recognition is in my name, it reflects the wonderful passion, generosity, and commitment of the many thousands of people who have Walked the Walk and whose lives we have touched.
“From each and every walker and volunteer to our supporters, partners, and beneficiaries, and not least of all the tireless dedication of the Walk the Walk team, our ethos and purpose have repeatedly shown the mountains that can be climbed and the challenges conquered when people come together.
“What began as a dream 30 years ago has grown into something far greater than I ever imagined. Learning about the history behind the Freedom and suddenly becoming part of that heritage, joining the remarkable individuals who have gone before me, made the occasion even more special.
“What a day to treasure. I will certainly look forward to the new experience of driving my sheep across London Bridge later in the year!"
In 1996, Nina had the idea of power walking a marathon in a decorated bra to raise money for breast cancer. She led 13 women through the New York City Marathon, raising £25,000.
Just two months later, she found a lump in her breast. Diagnosed with breast cancer, she underwent a mastectomy, breast reconstruction, radiotherapy and hormone treatment. With her surgeon's blessing, she delayed surgery to complete the London Marathon in 1997.
This was the first step towards the creation of the iconic MoonWalk London overnight fundraising event, and since 1996 Nina has built Walk the Walk into one of the UK's most impactful cancer charities, raising more than £148million.
Alastair Currie, chair of Trustees at Walk the Walk, said: "On behalf of the trustees, I am absolutely delighted that Nina has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London. This honour is richly deserved and recognises not only her extraordinary vision and determination, but also the profound impact she has had on the lives of countless people affected by cancer.”
The Freedom of the City of London dates to the 13th century and is awarded to individuals in recognition of their outstanding contribution to London and public life. Today, it celebrates those who have made a lasting and positive impact on society.
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