Walton Road may soon have a new restaurant after Woking Borough Council granted a change of use planning application.
PLAN/2026/0164 proposed a “Change of use from barbers (E(c)(ii)) to restaurant and hot food takeaway (Sui Generis), single-storey front extension and extract flue” at 82 Walton Road.
In support of the application a planning statement submitted by Radon86 noted: “Walton Road offers a variety of commercial uses including grocery shops, beauty salon, barbers, money exchange, restaurants and takeaways. The proposal is not considered to lead to an over-concentration of takeaways in the locality.
“The application also seeks permission to erect a single-storey front extension and kitchen external flue to the North East elevation. The proposed single-storey front extension would be approximately 4.25m wide, 3m deep and with a flat roof measuring approximately 2.9m in height.
“Proposed opening hours are 8.00-23.00 Monday to Sunday. No late opening hours are proposed.”
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