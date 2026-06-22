On Saturday, 30 May, Woking Boxing Club officially marked its 100th anniversary. To celebrate the centenary, the club hosted a landmark event at its home facilities, bringing together a century of local history, discipline and community spirit.
The celebration was attended by the Mayor of Woking Cllr Rob Leach, Will Forster MP, former mayor and Surrey County Councillor Saj Hussain and Surrey chief constable Tim De Meyer, reflecting the club’s long-standing role as a pillar of diversity and unity.
The evening was a nostalgic "Who’s Who" of Woking’s boxing heritage. Special honours were paid to stalwarts of the club, David Oliver and Eddy Lawther, whose dedication across the decades helped pave the way for the club's enduring success.
Chairman Richard Gammage and coach Major Tony Buff lead the festivities, joined by the rest of the coaching team.
“Reaching a century is an extraordinary achievement for any organisation run entirely by volunteers,’’ said coach Roy Keldie.
“Over the past 100 years we have coached, trained and positively impacted the lives of thousands of young men and women, helping to shape not only boxers but also confident, disciplined individuals.
“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we look forward to many more years of serving our community and developing future generations. Celebrities and YouTubers may come and go but grassroots boxing clubs such as ours remain the true lifeblood of the sport.
“They always have been, and always will be, the foundation upon which boxing is built."
The event attracted a huge turnout, and beyond the athletes the club extended a heartfelt thank you to the many supporters and volunteers who helped transform lives by keeping the lights on and the mats down for 100 years.
Organisers extended their deepest thanks to everyone who joined in honouring a century of history.
Here’s to the next hundred years of hooks, jabs and community pride!
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