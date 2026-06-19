CAL, part of the leading legal services business Movera, has announced the relocation of its Woking office to larger, more modern premises in the town, citing its growth and Net Zero ambitions.
Comprising Broker Conveyancing and Agent Conveyancing, CAL was founded in Woking in 2002.
The new office at Goldvale House, on Church Street West, offers significantly increased workspace and modern meeting facilities, and Goldvale House features a range of facilities, including energy-efficient lighting and electric vehicle charging points.
Mark Tosetti, CEO at CAL said: “Given the growth of the business over the past two years, both in terms of our client base and our team, it is important that our office space reflects our ambitions and provides an environment where our people can do their best work to support brokers and agents.
“Remaining in Woking was important, and this new space will support the next phase of evolution while ensuring we maintain our local roots.”
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