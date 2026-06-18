Campaigners from Make Votes Matter North West Surrey took to the streets of Woking as part of a nationwide day of action calling on Westminster to “wake up” and deliver electoral reform.
A crowd of around 20 smiling supporters gathered at midday on 13 June in the town centre near Sean Henry’s Catafalque (Lying Man) sculpture.
The action brought together local residents and representatives from parties across the political spectrum, aiming to send a message that the UK is ready to move to a system of proportional representation.
The event was one of about 15 actions taking place across the UK as part of the national “Wake Up Westminster” campaign.
Organisers noted the day was designed to highlight deep frustration with the first past the post voting system, which campaigners argue produces distorted results, encourages tactical voting, and leaves millions feeling their votes do not count.
At the last general election, Labour won a landslide majority with just 34 per cent of the votes cast. Since then, the decline of Britain’s traditional two-party system has only become more clear, leading to increasingly unpredictable election results.
Campaigners have warned that, unless the voting system is changed, the next general election could result in a government backed by fewer than 3 in 10 voters.
Andy Berriman, from Make Votes Matter North West Surrey, said: “Too many people feel their vote doesn’t count. Election after election, millions of voters are left without meaningful representation. Westminster needs to wake up. People deserve a voting system where seats better reflect votes.”
Woking MP Will Forster, a staunch advocate for electoral reform, is one of more than 120 MPs who have signed Alex Sobel’s amendment to the Representation of the People Bill, currently moving through Parliament.
The amendment calls for a National Commission on Electoral Reform to officially review the UK’s voting system and explore alternatives.
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