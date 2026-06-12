A mental health hospital worker in Woking is using his cancer battle to drive charitable action and shine a spotlight on men’s health.
Motivated by his experience with prostate cancer, Mike Woods, a driver at Cygnet Hospital Woking, is giving back by championing cancer awareness in his community.
After beating prostate cancer in 2016, Mike now volunteers for two cancer charities.
“Having had prostate cancer so young, when I was 52, and without any symptoms, it’s important for me to share my story and raise awareness of prostate cancer,” Mike said.
“I’m motivated to explain the importance of cancer screening and seeing your doctor if you have any concerns.
“After nearly 10 years, it’s easy sometimes to forget that I am a survivor and I just slip back into my-day-to-day life. But after learning a great deal in my journey about cancer, it influenced me to seek opportunities to raise awareness.”
Through his volunteering, Mike not only shines a spotlight on cancer but also gives back to Royal Surrey Hospital, where he underwent his treatment.
Mike volunteers for The Prostate Project, raising money for equipment for the hospital, as well as funding cancer research at the University of Surrey.
As part of his charitable efforts, Mike helps run the charity’s Man Van, visiting the local community and offering blood testing to detect prostate cancer.
He is also a community ambassador for Movember, promoting understanding of men’s mental health as well as testicular and prostate cancer.
Mike’s experience has influenced his work at Cygnet Hospital Woking, a mental health hospital for adults in Knaphill, run by Cygnet Health Care.
He added: “Our team celebrated Movember and raised awareness of men’s mental health. I also publish weekly articles for our service and sometimes run a Friday session where I answer questions from colleagues on mental health, testicular and prostate cancer.”
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