The founder of one of Surrey's best-loved community festivals has been named as a finalist in the 2026 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS).
Shyne Adcock, founder of ShyneFest, staged at Merrist Wood College, Worplesdon, has reached the national finals in the Hospitality Industry category of the UK's largest celebration of women in business.
What began as a small celebration has grown into a vibrant, family-friendly music festival that attracts visitors from across the region while supporting artists, local businesses and community organisations.
Alongside her work with ShyneFest, Shyne is a passionate advocate for grassroots music and community engagement, helping to bring people together through events, entertainment and volunteering.
Coral Horn, founder of the Enterprise Vision Awards, said: "Shyne has built far more than a festival. She has created an event that strengthens community connections, supports local talent and delivers real economic and social impact."
Shyne said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be a finalist in the Enterprise Vision Awards. ShyneFest has always been about bringing people together through music, community and having fun, so this recognition really belongs to everyone who has supported the festival over the years – our volunteers, performers, sponsors, traders and festival-goers.
“It's an honour to represent Woking and Surrey on a national stage."
ShyneFest was born of a birthday celebration and a brilliant idea.
In 2015, Shyne and her husband Kevin were planning how to celebrate Shyne’s 40th birthday. They debated hiring a hall with a live band or finding a venue where friends could enjoy music and camping: no taxis, no designated drivers, just a weekend of fun and freedom.
What Shyne did not realise was that her birthday party would grow into a full-blown music festival on a friend’s farm.
Kevin invited his friend Ciaron, a seasoned musician, to help organise the bands and Ciaron jumped at the chance - and the ShyneFest team was born.
At first, finding a suitable site proved tricky. Shyne contacted several campsites with little success. But then a chance conversation at the school gates changed everything.
Fellow mum Aneke mentioned the idea to her husband Dan, who offered the use of their family farm and, just like that, the first ShyneFest had found its home.
That June, on Shyne’s birthday, the very first ShyneFest took place in West End . The weekend featured 18 bands and performers, a delicious food stall, and ice-cream van, a bouncy castle and camping.
More than 250 people attended and by the end of the weekend, everyone agreed: “That was amazing!”
Over the past 15 years, the EVAS community has celebrated and supported some of the UK's most influential female entrepreneurs.
Iain Pilling of sponsor United Utilities said: “The Enterprise Vision Awards are an inspiring showcase of some fantastic female-led business and entrepreneur talent, and United Utilities is a proud sponsor and judge in this year’s Customer Service category.
“We look forward to meeting all the finalists. We wish everyone the very best of luck in their respective categories.”
The finals will be held at Blackpool in October.
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