This just in: A project which has transformed an overgrown corner of a Woking school garden into a nature haven has been opened by a television presenter.
Newsreader and ITV presenter Charlotte Hawkins made headlines as she officially unveiled a community-built garden at Knaphill Lower School.
A small but dedicated team of volunteers have turned an under-used and heavily-shaded corner of the school’s garden into a “nature wonderland”.
The vision to create a nature garden where children could “learn, explore and connect” with the natural world was boosted by months of hard work and a Your Fund Surrey (YFC) handout from Cllr Saj Hussain.
The challenge was considerable with the school’s Eco Governor, Vikki Zeila, approaching local garden designer Victoria Stanton for help.
Work started in October 2025 with volunteers working in all conditions through the following seasons in a “remarkable example of community collaboration”.
Volunteers from GoodGym Woking got their hands dirty alongside Vikki and husband Mary, two former pupils and school parents, Alex and Katie.
But the results of hundreds of hours of planning and physical labour speak for themselves with the garden boasting a series of themed zones that “encourage curiosity, creativity and environmental awareness.”
Charlotte was delighted to open the garden and explored the space with Reception pupils before taking part in Q&A session during a special whole-school assembly.
Debbie Harrison, Knaphill Federation of Schools headteacher, called the project “a wonderful of example of what can be achieved when a community comes together.”
She added: “This space has been created not just for our children, but with them in mind at every stage.
“It offers rich opportunities for learning, curiosity and wellbeing, while also nurturing a sense of kindness towards the natural world and each other.
“The dedication and collaboration shown by our volunteers, families and community partners has been truly inspiring – we are excited to see the lasting impact this will have on our children for years to come.”
A wooden wishbone archway, flanked by pollinator-friendly flower beds and a fungi-growing project invites visitors into the garden.
A sensory play zone includes water play, tactile learning features and fragrant herbs and plants while a seating circle offers a space for reflection.
There’s also two giant wooden teepees, a wildflower meadow and bright red bug hotel inspired by the GoodGym logo and dedicated to the volunteers who helped bring the project to life.
A “secret garden” and bird-box trail are further highlights in a project made possible by volunteers and the generosity of local businesses and organisations who donated materials, plants, fencing and more.
“The volunteer team have evidently poured so much time and effort into bringing this to life and the result is incredibly heartwarming,” said Victoria on seeing her outline design become a reality.
Cllr Hussain said was proud to support the federation and the project to promote the mental wellbeing of young people in Knaphill.
He added: “This Nature and Curiosity Garden will be an inspirational space for generations of children.”
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