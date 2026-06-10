A landmark redevelopment has been hailed as a “fantastic addition” to a Woking community on its official opening.
Dignitaries, residents and members of the wider West Byfleet community have raised their glasses to Botanical Place.
More than 50 guests were invited to the formal opening of the later living community by the Retirement Villages Group.
The party included the past and present mayors of Woking, with Cllr Rob Leach making his first official engagement since accepting the mayoral chains from Cllr Amanda Boote.
“West Byfleet can only benefit from this community-based approach to living,”’ said Cllr Leach in highlighting his pleasure at attending the official opening.
“I think the apartments, shared spaces and roof garden have been thoughtfully designed and I’ve been impressed by the warm and welcoming approach of the team.
“This is a fantastic addition to West Byfleet and one that will make a positive contribution to the local community.”
The site off Station Approach is unrecognisable to the Sheer House development which stood just a decade before.
The 60s tower block has been consigned to history with a development of 196 apartments taking its place, alongside shops, cafes and a wellness suite.
There’s been a flurry of new arrivals over the last few months with café-restaurant Yarrow, Coffee No. 1, Cook and a Woking & Sam Beare Hospice shop all moving in.
The development is also set to welcome West Byfleet Library with site work currently taking place and Surrey County Council hopeful of a September opening.
The formal opening of Botanical Place marks a “significant milestone for the development and local area” according to RVG, with councillors, retailers, businesses partners and members of the Byfleet Art Group among the special guests.
“Botanical Place is our flagship Thrive Living community and this is a moment to celebrate what it represents - not just for our residents, but for West Byfleet as a whole,” said the firm’s CEO, Tim Seddon.
“We've replaced a building that had long since had its day with something that genuinely gives back to this town: a public square, new amenities, local partnerships, and a community built around connection and independent living.
“This is the result of a huge collective effort, and we are grateful to the many partners, local stakeholders and teams who have worked with us to bring Botanical Place to life.”
The development was designed by PRP Architects with partner, Jenny Buterchi, highlighting its landscape-led design and active public spaces.
She said: “Botanical Place is the culmination of our vision for urban living in later life – a regeneration of West Byfleet’s heart that creates a new, vibrant intergenerational destination for the whole community.
“Our meticulously crafted design which beautifully embeds within the local arts and crafts context, places older people at its core, with every amenity on their doorstep.”
A spokesperson for RVG added: “Sustainability is also a defining feature of Botanical Place, which has been designed as a whole-life net zero carbon development, demonstrating RVG’s commitment to delivering future-focused, environmentally responsible communities.”
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