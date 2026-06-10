A motorbike was stolen from a Woking garage around 7.46am on Monday, June 8.
The theft from Wooton Grange in Mount Hermon is one of three vehicle crimes that Woking Police have flagged up to the public in their weekly roundup.
Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting 45260067601.
Items were also stolen after a blue Ford Fiesta parked on Rosemount Avenue, West Byfleet, was broken into sometime between 7.30pm on the same day and 5.30am the following morning (45260067884).
Police have also reported that the rear windscreen of a bronze Honda CR-V parked on Downsview Avenue in Westfield was smashed between 2.30pm and 7.45pm on Sunday, June 7 (45260067435).
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