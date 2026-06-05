A Toastmasters club has celebrated 20 years of helping Woking residents overcome their fear of public speaking and harness their power.
For two decades a group of residents has been meeting regularly with a common goal: to become better communicators, more confident speakers, and more effective leaders.
Woking Speakers Club was founded in 2006 with a handful of members who wanted a safe, supportive space to practise public speaking.
What started as a modest gathering has grown into a thriving club, helping hundreds to overcome the fear of speaking in public, develop leadership skills, and discover a confidence they never knew they had.
One of the current members, Bob Nisbet, is a founding member and a serving member of the club's committee.
Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organisation founded in 1924, with more than 280,000 members across 14,000 clubs in over 140 countries.
Its mission is simple: to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.
Groups such as Woking Speakers Club provide an affordable, accessible, and effective way for anyone — from nervous beginners to seasoned professionals — to hone their speaking and leadership skills in a warm, encouraging environment.
Meetings follow a structured format in which members take on a variety of speaking roles: from prepared speeches to impromptu talks, from chairing a meeting to offering constructive feedback.
Over the years, members of Woking Speakers Club have reported life-changing benefits, including greater confidence in professional and social situations; improved ability to think on their feet and respond under pressure; and career advancement driven by improved communication and presentation skills.
Meetings are held at Woking United Reformed Church, White Rose Lane, GU22 7HA on the second and fourth Thursday of each month for an hour or two. Details on how to join are available on the website, https://www.wokingspeakers.org.uk/
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