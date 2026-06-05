Craft will meet art in a printmaking session led by local printmaker Jo Boddy at the Lightbox Gallery in Woking on June 27 at 10.15am.
Participants will make a simple line drawing and transfer it to lino, cut the design and print it in one colour. If time permits they could add a second colour.
A Lightbox spokesperson said: “You’ll experience the thrill of peeling back the print from the plate to reveal your very own creation.”
Printing will be by hand burnishing and there will be a relief press to share. Ink, lino, paper and equipment will be provided. Participants will leave with several impressions of their print and their carved lino plate.
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