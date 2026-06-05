Craft will meet art in a printmaking session led by local printmaker Jo Boddy at the Lightbox Gallery in Woking on June 27 at 10.15am.

Participants will make a simple line drawing and transfer it to lino, cut the design and print it in one colour. If time permits they could add a second colour.

A Lightbox spokesperson said: “You’ll experience the thrill of peeling back the print from the plate to reveal your very own creation.”

Printing will be by hand burnishing and there will be a relief press to share. Ink, lino, paper and equipment will be provided. Participants will leave with several impressions of their print and their carved lino plate.

The cost is £65 (members £60). To book visit www.joboddy.co.uk/event