Demolition of existing utility room, erection of a single storey side and rear extensions, and addition of front gable addition serving as a porch canopy. Demolition of existing chimneystack and formation of new pitched roof extent above garage. Insertion of 9no. rooflights to north-west, south-west and north-east roof planes, conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and changes to external materials. Little Paddock, Brunswick Road, Brookwood, Woking, Surrey, GU24 0AQ. PLAN/2026/0376