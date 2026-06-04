Byfleet and West Byfleet
Display of 1 internally illuminated freestanding advertisement display of 2.4 metres height to replace an existing advertisement display. Jet, Petrol Filling Station, 111 Oyster Lane, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7JH. PLAN/2026/0402
Erection of a single storey front extension and alterations to fenestration. Ty Cwtch , Sheerwater Road, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6AB. PLAN/2026/0399
Canalside
Erection of a part single, part two storey side and rear extension and attached front garage. Proposed new roof, loft conversion and rear dormer. Erection of a front pergola and alterations to fenestration. 28 Paxton Gardens, Woodham, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5TS. PLAN/2026/0330
Display of 3x internally illuminated fascia signs, 2x internally illuminated projecting signs and a digital screen. O’ Neills , Chobham Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6HR. PLAN/2026/0389
Demolition of existing single storey rear projection and erection of a single storey side/rear wrap-around extension. Alterations to existing first floor outrigger projection including raising the ridge of the roof. Partial rendering of elevations. 71 Eve Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5JS. PLAN/2026/0370
Goldsworth Park
Erection of a single storey rear extension. 49 Knightswood, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3PU. PLAN/2026/0394
Heathlands
Erection of a single storey front and rear extension. 3 Hillside, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0NF. PLAN/2026/0413
Demolition of existing utility room, erection of a single storey side and rear extensions, and addition of front gable addition serving as a porch canopy. Demolition of existing chimneystack and formation of new pitched roof extent above garage. Insertion of 9no. rooflights to north-west, south-west and north-east roof planes, conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and changes to external materials. Little Paddock, Brunswick Road, Brookwood, Woking, Surrey, GU24 0AQ. PLAN/2026/0376
Erection of a single storey front extension to enclose existing car port and convert to habitable accommodation. Changes to fenestration. Green Wake , Wych Hill Lane, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0AB. PLAN/2026/0366
Prior notification for a single storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 7.99m, maximum height of 3.99m and a maximum height of eaves of 3.35m. Woodside Cottage, Heath House Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0RD. PLAN/2026/0382
Horsell
The erection of a single detached 'self-build' dwelling. Land To The Rear Of, Oak House, Ridgeway, Horsell, Woking, Surrey. PLAN/2026/0377
Erection of part two storey, part single storey front extension and single storey front porch extension following demolition of existing single storey flat roofed front projection. Changes to fenestration and external finishes, including new and replacement window frames. Heathlands , Castle Road, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4EU. PLAN/2026/0381
Erection of a two-storey side, single storey rear extension following demolition of existing garage, new front porch canopy. Formation of new vehicular access and creation of front hardstanding. 1 Linden Way, Kingfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9BS. PLAN/2026/0391
Hoe Valley
Erection of a single storey rear extension. 15 Gloster Road, Old Woking, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9EU. PLAN/2026/0398
Knaphill
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for use of otubuilding as a home beauty clinic. 24 Larks Way, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2LE. PLAN/2025/0953
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side extension. 23 Victoria Road, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2AN. PLAN/2026/0397
Mount Hermon
Erection of a two-storey side extension. Texaco, Maybury Hill Service Station, Park Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8AA. PLAN/2026/0358
Outline planning application for the demolition of the existing dwelling at Wealdens and partial demolition of Storrs Hill Cottage and construction of up to 12 new dwellings. Land At Wealdens And, Storrs Hill Cottage, White Rose Lane, Woking, Surrey. PLAN/2026/0102
Certificate of Proposed Lawfulness Development for the installation of solar panels to existing garage roof. Danes House, Hockering Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7HJ. PLAN/2026/0406
Proposed partial conversion of garage into habitable space and changes to fenestration. Elmside, Hockering Gardens, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7DA. PLAN/2026/0396
Pyrford
Certificate of Lawfulness to establish the existing lawful use of the property as a dwellinghouse (Use Class C3). 49 Boltons Lane, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8TN. PLAN/2026/0378
Erection of a single storey side/rear extension. 14 Floyds Lane, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8TF. PLAN/2026/0383
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