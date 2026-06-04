An awesome foursome have shown their class by going to great heights to raise more than £5,000 for bursaries at a West End school.
Four staff members at Gordon’s School gave up part of their half term break to complete the Three Peaks Challenge.
The quartet ascended 3,064 metres and walked 22 miles in conquering the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in 24 hours.
And they encountered very different conditions to the rest of the country on their race against the clock – like snow and ice as the UK basked in a record-breaking heatwave.
Houseparents Sam and Daisy Cooper put on their boots along with Director of Creative Arts, Kathryn Moore, and Director of Commercial and Development, Jemma Moreau, in a gruelling challenge that covered 462 miles.
Netball coach, Tina Lower, and Head of Transport Services, Edwin Sutton, provided support with the quartet tackling Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest mountain, in the early hours.
They watched the sun set on Scafell Pike in the Lake District before heading to North Wales to climb Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in a battle of endurance, willpower and stamina.
The group were even back at school the next day to welcome boarders.
“A huge thank you to everyone who has donated towards the cause,” said Mr Cooper, Head of Boarding.
“The messages of support have been incredible and we are all very grateful for the contributions.
“Every day we see bursary children benefiting from being at Gordon’s, where they are nurtured and provided with the stable environment they need to flourish.
“As teachers, it is one of the most rewarding parts of our jobs. We want more children to benefit, which is why we are embarked on this challenge.”
A second fundraising page for bursaries been launched, look for “Sam Cooper 3peaks” on www.justgiving.com
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