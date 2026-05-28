Peeking over the garden fence isn’t usually encouraged.
But exceptions will be made in a green and pleasant corner of Woking next weekend as countless gates will be opened for the 24th Horsell Garden Safari.
The RHS Chelsea Show is considered the warm-up act for the safari – think about it, they don’t clash – with more than 20 gardens opening over the June 13 and 14 weekend.
Hunters will find gardens of all sizes and styles, from ordered and tranquil to busy and wild, along with owners happy to share their tips and knowledge.
Expect to see old favourites on the map along with new additions and some that have remained hidden for a few years, with teas, plants and local honey available in some.
Music will be found in others during a route that winds its way past a garden and botanical print studio.
The Safari is more than just a chance to peek into gardens as the previous 23 have raised nearly £100,000 for local charities.
This year’s recipients are likely to be Young Carers’ Groups in the Village Schools, the Beelieve Foundation, Horsell Village Hall and Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
If you fancy taking part Safari brochures costing £10 give access to all participating gardens over both days, with copies available from Seymours, Lisa Jones, Premier Stores and Horsell Framing Company, all on Horsell High Street. Under 16s and carers go free.
There’s also a Safari Raffle featuring donated prizes from Alan Titchmarsh, Fairlight Prints and Barons with a gardener’s hamper also up for grabs.
“Although the organisers, the sponsors and the garden owners who give their time and efforts are massively important and highly valued, the final success rests with the people of Horsell turning out in support,” said a Safari spokesperson.
“So have a good time for a good cause.”
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