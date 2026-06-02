Don’t mention the war. I know nothing. Basil!
John Cleese and his fellow Pythons have given the world so many quotable films, programmes and sketches over the years.
So given the Holy Grail has already made the leap from screen to stage as the wonderful Spamalot, it was probably only a matter of time before Fawlty Towers made the same goose-stepped journey.
Indeed, given the short but much-loved series is farcical in nature, many would say it’s perfect for the stage.
The reviews have been positive with Cleese even suggesting that Danny Bayne plays a better Basil than himself. But there was something about this adaptation that left me wondering if it should have stayed in the hallowed vaults of British television.
And ultimately, I think it’s because of its familiarity. If you’re a fan of the show – and let’s face it, who isn’t? – you will know most of the lines and scenes, off by heart.
There were only 12 episodes, after all, and some have become engrained in British televisual history: The Hotel Inspector, The Germans, Communication Problems.
It’s these three episodes which have been cleverly weaved together into one stage show, with some limited new material filling the gaps perfectly.
So all those quotes I mention? You hear them again, and know they’re coming, ditto the storylines and the impact goes a little.
But nostalgia and homage is where FT succeeds. The foyer and dining room of the Torquay hotel – you can see the see, it’s between the land and the sky – is beautifully recreated with real attention to detail.
And that’s before we mention the characters. While Cleese’s Fawlty is the benchmark, Bayne is exceptional.
His facial movements were every bit as good and pained as Cleese’s, while he definitely embodied the physicality of the original, especially during the scenes involving The Germans. You know the one.
Jemma Churchill was a real tour de force as the deaf Mrs Richards, who doesn’t use her hearing aid because the battery runs out, while Paul Nicholas was a spitting image of The Major in both sound and appearance. If you close your eyes it could easily have been the original.
Greg Haiste can also throw a punch too, both physically and as actor, with the spoon salesman giving Cleese his comeuppance following some wonderful slapstick.
So that leaves us with Sybil, Polly and Manuel. From the opening telephone conversation and her infamous laugh, it was clear that Emily Winter could hold her own as Basil’s wife, while Joanne Clifton impressed as Polly, especially during the Dragonfly scene.
And as for the busboy from Barcelona who knows nothing? Hemi Yeroham was terrific, perfectly honouring the memory of the late Andrew Sachs with a blend of bewilderment and Catalan charm.
Fawlty Towers: The Play might not be the best production you see this year, but it certainly won’t be the worst. For the most part it offers a wonderful trip down memory lane and a faithful portrayal of a British comedy classic. Watt?
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.