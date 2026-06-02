There was a hail to the ale and cheer for the beer last weekend as hundreds enjoyed a pint or two at the fourth Chobham and Woking Beer Festival.
Last Saturday’s event at Chobham Rugby Club drew more than 600 people with local beers, live music, fresh food and plenty of sunshine enticing drinkers.
Children were well-catered for with a bouncy castle, sports and soft drinks while adult non-beer-drinkers could raise their glasses at the fizz bar, or sip locally-produced gin at the Silent Pool Distillery bar.
Real ale drinkers were spoilt for choice with 20 to choose from while judging was difficult for the Chairman’s Award, with Stardust Brewery eventually getting the nod for their new tipple “Glint”.
And there was also a poignant moment as a stalwarts of the local brewing scene and the much-missed Woking Beer Festival was handed a special award.
John Mintram has run Horsell’s Thurstons brewery since 2012, eventually moving it next to The Crown and pumping out exceptional ales like Gold, Best and Un-American.
Sadly, the taps are about to run dry as he’s closing because of rising costs, news which festival organiser Peter Ashcroft called “hugely sad”.
Mr Mintram brought a milk stout to this year’s festival, held this year in aid of Leatherhead-based charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY). The charity, formed in 1995, works to prevent the frequency of sudden cardiac death in young people, around 12 of whom die of undiagnosed heart conditions every week, promotes awareness, funds screening and research, and supports affected families.
Mr Ashworth said: “Our thanks go out to Chobham Rugby Club and all their volunteers who hosted us again this year.
“We now look forward to next year’s event being even more fun. Put Saturday, June 5, 2027, in your diaries.”
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