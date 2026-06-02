A policy that set out how Surrey Heath Borough Council deals with fly-tipping, dumped vehicles, dog control and similar issues has been updated.
Now its residents have been asked for feedback as SHBC looks to adopt its new-look Enforcement and Community Safety Policy.
The council has approved a policy that “reinforces its commitment to help retain a clean and safe environment for those who visit, live and work in Surrey Heath.”
But it’s not been adopted yet, with views being sought on the policy and the future operations of the Corporate Enforcement team that will adhere to its contents.
The team has a broad remit which includes abandoned vehicles, planning enforcement and community safety including anti-social behaviour and dog control, fly tipping and littering, graffiti and fly posting and unauthorised encampments.
The new Enforcement and Community Safety Policy sets out the processes and service standards the council aims to achieve when responding to service requests and reports and conducting investigations.
It also signposts people to services provided by partners and other agencies to help with contacting the right agency to resolve an issue.
Surrey Heath Portfolio Holder for Built Environment and Regulation Cllr Alan Ashbery said: “We know that the issues which our Corporate Enforcement team deal with are important to residents – from anti-social behaviour to fly tipping, abandoned vehicles to planning breaches.
“This policy aims to make our processes and service standards clear and transparent – before it is adopted we want people to share their views so they can be considered before the final policy comes into force.
“We are committed to tackling these issues effectively and efficiently, protecting communities and continuing to help make Surrey Heath a clean and safe place for everyone.”
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