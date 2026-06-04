Volunteers have found a great Wey to raise money for a Woking charity that aims to improve the literacy of youngsters in the borough.
Well-wishers have raised £1,145 and counting for Let’s Read after taking part in a ten-mile sponsored walk south of Guildford.
Four volunteers at the good cause based on Monument Way were accompanied by eight friends on the May 17 walk organised by Guildford Rotary Club.
Conditions were perfect – dry, overcast and not too warm – for the circular walk from Shalford Meadow.
The route followed the Wey Navigation canal for a short distance before heading into the countryside, skirting St Martha’s Hill and offering some fantastic views over the Surrey Hills landscape.
The final donation for Let’s Read will be higher than £1,145 as the sum doesn’t include gift aid and is likely to be “substantially increased” as a party member has offered match funding.
The charity was formed in 2008 out of the Sheerwater / Maybury Partnership which was created to address inequality within the community.
It currently works with five primary schools in Woking borough and provides weekly one-to-one tutoring to small groups of Year 2 pupils to improve reading ability, comprehension and confidence.
Year 2 pupils at 14 Woking schools are also gifted a book of their choice at the end of each term by the charity in a further good gesture. The charity has gifted more than 40,000 books to Woking children over the last two decades, with around 600 being distributed every term.
People can learn more about the charity and their good work around the borough by visiting www.letsread.co.uk
In the meantime, representatives from Let’s Read will also have an information stall and book sale at the Pyrford Horticultural Society’s Annual Show on Saturday, July 11.
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