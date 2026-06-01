West Surrey Conservatives have pledged to provide “constructive but robust opposition” following the first meeting of the new West Surrey Shadow Authority.
Decades of Tory control at county level ended last month when the Liberal Democrats won majorities in West and East Surrey in an historic local election.
But they’ve vowed to keep the opposition in check with concerns already being raised about the new administration “doing its own homework” by appointing its own members to key scrutiny positions.
Tory members supported the adoption of the interim constitution required that will allow the new council to operate effectively ahead of vesting day in April 2027.
But they’ve also called for stronger cross-party scrutiny arrangements and greater democratic balance within the authority’s governance structures.
Councillors have also confirmed they will seek future amendments to strengthen the voice of residents, including introducing rights for the public to submit petitions and ask questions at council meetings.
Councillor Jane Austin, Leader of the West Surrey Conservative Group, congratulated the newly appointed Chair, Vice-Chair and administration, while stressing the importance of accountability and transparency throughout the transition period.
“The decisions taken during this shadow period will shape West Surrey Council for years to come — its governance, its culture, its priorities and its financial resilience” said Cllr Austin following the meeting.
“Conservative councillors will work constructively where it is in residents’ interests to do so, but we will also provide robust scrutiny and accountability throughout this transition.”
The Conservative Group also supported the appointment of interim statutory officers and the Local Government Reorganisation Implementation Plan, recognising the significant amount of work already undertaken.
Deputy Group Leader, Cllr Jonathan Hulley added: “This is a genuinely historic moment for local government in Surrey.
“But the success of this new authority will depend on collaboration, openness and respect for all parts of West Surrey.”
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