A speeding driver and a passenger who egged him on have been jailed for their parts in a horror collision which killed a motorcyclist near the Hogs Back in October 2023.
Justin Whelan was driving a Ford Mondeo on the wrong side of the road between Wanborough and Normandy when it collided with a motorbike ridden by Kevin Jones.
Whelan was driving at speeds between 83mph and 93mph minutes before the crash – with “delighted” passenger Kayleigh Grant filming his actions and egging him on.
But those actions turned into tragedy on Westwood Lane when the 33-year-old misjudged a corner and came into collision with Mr Jones’s bike, with the 60-year-old victim being pronounced dead at the scene.
Whelan was later arrested and charged on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while Grant was charged with aiding and abetting dangerous driving.
But while he admitted to the charge last August during a hearing at Guildford Crown Court, Grant pleaded not guilty with a trial being held in March.
She was found guilty to the charge and a further count of child cruelty, with the pair being collectively jailed for more than a decade for their reckless actions.
Whelan was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison, while 37-year-old Grant was handed a four-year sentence following her recent conviction.
Her mobile phone footage was a crucial part of the case, as it showed her encouraging Whelan as she filmed the dashboard of the speeding car seconds before tragedy.
Craig Warsama from the Crown Prosecution Service expressed sympathies to the family and friends of the victim, and hopes the result will give some closure.
He said: “Whelan took a deliberate decision to drive dangerously at high speeds, knowing the risk that he posed to other road users and those in his own vehicle.
“Tragically his dangerous actions that day led to the death of Kevin Jones.
He added: “Although Whelan was the driver, we were able to prove that Grant was complicit in the crash, with footage showing her delighting in the speed the car was travelling at.
“Anyone who encourages others to drive in such an appalling way with no regard for the safety of others needs to understand that, where there is sufficient evidence, they too face the risk of being prosecuted and jailed for their actions.”
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