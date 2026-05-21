Councillors gathered at Millmead House in Guildford yesterday for the historic first meeting of the new West Surrey shadow authority.
The chamber was packed with almost all 90 councillors elected to the authority, alongside officers from borough, district and county councils across Surrey, as the new body formally began preparations for local government reorganisation.
The Liberal Democrats emerged as the largest group on the authority following May’s elections, winning 56 of the 90 seats.
The inaugural meeting, which started at 2pm, saw councillors elect Penny Rivers as chair of the authority, with Masuk Miah appointed deputy chair.
Opening proceedings, Cllr Rivers told members: “We are all making history today. This is the inaugural meeting of the West Surrey Shadow Authority.”
She added: “Democracy is at its best when we disagree and debate, but it must always be done with respect.”
Among the Farnham councillors present, Sally Shorthose took on a prominent role after being appointed chair of the standards committee during later proceedings.
Members also confirmed Paul Follows as leader of the new authority, while Conservative Jane Austin was appointed leader of the opposition.
Following his appointment, Cllr Follows said: “Thank you, members, and particularly members of the Liberal Democrat group, for your support.”
He added: “It is an absolute honour and a terrifying, terrifying privilege to be leader of this authority.”
One of the most notable exchanges for Farnham of the meeting came during questions on local governance and neighbourhood area committees.
Farnham Residents Group (FRG) councillor Sally Dickson asked: “Given the references within the wider local government reorganisation programme to neighbourhood area committees and community-led governance, please could you clarify what substantive powers or responsibilities may ultimately be devolved to town councils such as Farnham Town Council.”
Responding, Cllr Follows said: “I would prefer to see local devolution that has meaningful powers and teeth rather than the creation of talking shops.”
He added: “It is my intention with my colleagues in the executive to roll out the most comprehensive localism agenda that I believe the United Kingdom has ever seen.”
Cllr Dickson and her fellow FRG member Catherine Powell both spoke during the meeting, raising concerns around governance arrangements and the future role of neighbourhood committees within the new authority structure.
Cllr Powell told members: “Time is of the essence,” as councillors debated amendments to the authority’s constitution and governance procedures ahead of the transition to unitary government.
The meeting marked the formal beginning of the new shadow authority, which will oversee the transition to unitary local government across West Surrey before the new council assumes full powers in April 2027.
Councillors spent much of the afternoon debating and voting on the authority’s constitution, setting out how the new council will operate, make decisions and govern meetings during the transition period.
Under the Government’s local government reorganisation plans, the West Surrey authority will eventually replace Surrey County Council alongside Guildford Borough Council, Waverley Borough Council, Woking Borough Council, Surrey Heath Borough Council, Runnymede Borough Council and Spelthorne Borough Council.
The meeting was largely procedural, with members agreeing governance arrangements and appointing senior positions ahead of further transition work expected over the coming months.
The newly elected shadow authority will now begin overseeing preparations for the transfer of services, staff and assets before the new council formally comes into operation in 2027.
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