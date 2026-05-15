More than 300 Beaver Scouts and adult volunteers from across Surrey came together for a weekend of adventure, friendship and outdoor fun at the Bentley Copse Activity Centre for the annual Beavers Go Wild overnight camp.
Beaver Scouts from 1st West Byfleet, 1st Horsell, 1st Knaphill, 7th Woking, 1st St John’s, Pyford and 1st Brookwood were among a host of Beavers at the action-packed event.
Blessed with warm sunshine on the Saturday, the Beavers enjoyed a programme of exciting activities designed to challenge, inspire and build confidence.
Highlights included zip-wiring through trees, tackling the thrilling leap of faith, climbing, go-karting, exploring a cave maze and playing aeroball.
The adventurous schedule also featured hands-on skills such as fire lighting, compass making, trying tomahawk throwing, and even designing and launching paper rockets.
As evening fell on Saturday, the Beavers gathered around a traditional campfire, singing songs before settling down to listen to a bedtime story - a perfect end to a fun-filled day.
Denise Iverson, County Beaver Lead (Beaver Scouts), said: “Fun and friendship were at the heart of the weekend. It was fantastic to see the children and leaders meeting new friends and reconnecting with old ones, while gaining valuable #SkillsForLife.”
Poppy, aged 6, from Woking, said: “I liked the bouncy slide, it was really fun.”
Julian, 6, from Brookwood, preferred “the zip line, because it went really fast.”
Rory, 6, from Horsell, said: “I liked the cave maze because there were lots of different tunnels and I nearly got lost.”
Susie, a volunteer with the 7th Woking Beavers, said: “There was a nice range of activities from adventurous and non-adventurous but the Beavers really enjoyed trying them all.”
The Beavers Go Wild camp continues to be a highlight in the scouting calendar, offering the chance to experience adventure, teamwork and personal growth in a safe and supportive outdoor environment.
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