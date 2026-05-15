People came together for the fifth annual community fun day organised by the South Woking Churches on Saturday, 9 May.
The event, which took place at St Mark’s Church in Westfield, ran from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and was jointly organised by New Life Church and the Parish of St. Peter’s.
Speaking on behalf of the organising team, Andrew Bates, of New Life Church, said: “As ever, it is a pleasure to see the smiles and hear the delighted screams of children enjoying the activities and to see families enjoying time together. We estimate around 300 people joined us.
“The aim continues to be to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun and to keep prices as affordable as possible. We are grateful to our sponsor, C&E Electrical, who have given generously each year to help us do this.”
The afternoon included plenty of fun family activities including face and nail painting, a bouncy castle, bungee run, craft, and other games.
There was live music and a dance performance, tea and cake and a raffle.
New this year was a stall where families were invited to create community bunting to express what they loved about their area as well as their hopes and prayers for the community.
PCSO Rob Freeman came with his police car and various equipment, which was popular with children and adults.
In addition to Lizzie and Debbie Morley (on piano), there were new performances this year - the Ukrainian choir, Summerscales Dance School and Cate and Gregg on guitar and vocals.
“We were very grateful to all the volunteers – around 50 – who gave up their time to make the event happen as well as the small army of bakers, who provided delicious cakes,” said Andrew.
“We were also grateful to our Mayor, Cllr Amanda Boote, for opening the event and drawing the raffle.”
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