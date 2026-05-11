THIS year’s Chobham Carnival has been declared a magnificent success after attracting many thousands of people to the village on the May Day Bank Holiday.
The crowds were bigger than in previous years, the procession was longer and the fete had a record number of stalls and sideshows.
“The entertainment and weather were both perfect, to treat the thousands of visitors to a spectacular afternoon,” said Chobham Carnival Association chairman Tim Elwin.
“The buzz of 77 stalls, daring motorbike stunts, dance displays and the fairground combined for perhaps the greatest carnival yet.”
There were increased proceeds all round, with around £6,000 collected in donations from carnival-goers at the gates. The sell-out carnival ball, held in the village hall the previous Saturday, was also a success. Its auctions and raffle brought in more than £8,000.
The carnival procession was led by Surrey Pipe Band, whose Scottish tunes delighted people thronging the route from Chobham Rugby Club in Windsor Road to the recreation ground in Station Road.
Supporters of St Lawrence Heritage Trust won first prize in the parade, which had the theme of Children’s Book Characters. Complete with a mini galleon, they depicted the pirates, Lost Boys and the Darling family of the Peter Pan story.
The runner-up trophy went to Chobham Scout Group, whose members impressed as Smeds and Smoos from the Julia Donaldson book.
Four entries were highly commended – St Lawrence C of E Primary School, Coworth Flexlands School, Valley End C of E Infants School and West Byfleet Guides and Brownies.
Tim Elwin added: “We are calculating how much we will have to distribute after all the bills are paid and look forward to receiving applications for grants.”
Applications can be made in person at a public meeting in Chobham church hall, at 7.30pm on Wednesday, 22 July. They can be emailed in advance to [email protected].
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