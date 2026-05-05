Despite early worries about the weather, the rain stayed away and the sun shone brightly on the 46th Horsell Scouts and Guides May Fayre, making it a truly memorable day.
The fayre was packed with entertainment and activities, drawing a fantastic crowd from across the town.
A highlight was the return of Ridgeside Falconry, whose majestic birds thrilled onlookers as they swooped low over the audience, even pausing to land on the head of one very surprised hat-wearer.
The impressive custom car line-up also proved popular, while the talented dancers from Summerscales Performers added colour, energy and elegance to the afternoon.
There was plenty of friendly competition too, as young people gave their all while representing their units. Congratulations go to 3rd Brownies and Adventurers beavers, Gladstone Scouts and Brownsea Cubs, who emerged victorious thanks to their great teamwork and determination across their individual events.
No fayre would be complete without good food, and this year certainly delivered. Ice creams were enjoyed in abundance alongside burgers and hot dogs provided by the Scouts, using meat generously supplied by Prince and Sons Butchers.
Refreshments from Thurstons Brewery and the tea and cake stall helped quench everyone’s thirst.
The May Fayre remains a much-loved free community event, eagerly anticipated by youngsters each year and fondly remembered by those who have grown up attending it on an annual basis.
It is only made possible thanks to the hard work of the May Fayre Committee and the continued support of generous sponsors including Seymours Estate Agents, Trident Honda, Halstead StAndrew’s School, Liberty Executive Cars and Surrey Freemasons, with Wetstone Manor Care Home joining them for the first time this year.
A huge thank you to everyone who came along to support the fayre and helped make it such a wonderful success.
We look forward to welcoming you all again next year.
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