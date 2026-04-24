Pupils and teachers at Horsell C of E Junior School marked Earth Day last week with a range of activities focused on protecting and celebrating the natural world.
Each year group took part in projects designed to inspire environmental awareness. Years 3 and 5 turned their attention to recycling, transforming old plastic bottles into hanging planters as a creative way to reuse materials.
“In Year 3 we have planted seeds with recycled plastic bottles and went on a nature walk,” Kai in Elm class said.
Meanwhile, Year 4 pupils reflected on the small but meaningful actions individuals can take to care for the planet, writing thoughtful pledges inspired by the film The Lorax.
They also created artwork using natural materials. Melody, an Acer pupil, said: “Earth Day helped me understand about the water problems in the world.”
Year 6 pupils focused on wildlife conservation, producing informative posters to share with the Wildlife/Wildfire team, who had previously visited the school to deliver a talk.
Their work highlighted the importance of protecting endangered species and preserving natural habitats.
Emily, from Cherry class, said: “We made a poster about what a good future for animals would look like.”
The school’s eco-committee delivered an Earth Day-themed assembly, during which they raised awareness about endangered species.
They encouraged fellow pupils to help the environment with ideas such as saving paper to reduce deforestation, cutting down on plastic use to protect oceans and avoiding products containing palm oil.
Adding to the excitement, children came to school dressed in their own clothes, wearing Earth-themed colours.
Over £900 was raised from the day and £100 from the funds will contribute towards adopting an animal at Marwell Zoo. After a school-wide vote, the tiger was chosen as the favourite animal to adopt.
The school extended its thanks to Mrs Huddy and the PTA for organising the initiative.
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