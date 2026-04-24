Families across Horsell can kick off the bank holiday in style at the 46th Horsell Scouts and Guides May Fayre – a much-loved community day out that brings together entertainment, stalls and fundraising for local young people.
The fayre, on Monday, 4 May at the Wheatsheaf Recreation Ground, Chobham Road, GU21 4BL, will run from 11.45am to 4.30pm.
Entry is free, and the arena programme promises plenty of spectacle. This year’s headline attraction is Ridgeside Falconry – billed as the UK’s largest mobile falconry display team.
Visitors can watch interactive live demonstrations then get a closer look at the birds throughout the day.
Also returning to the ring are the popular Summerscales Performers, bringing an energetic dance display, alongside a series of lively competitions between Scout and Guide teams of all ages.
Beyond the arena, there will be lots to browse and try, from pocket-money games and tombolas to an hourly raffle.
Younger visitors can burn off some energy on inflatables, and there will be a professionally staffed climbing wall open to the public (subject to health/weight restrictions).
Organisers have also set a football World Cup theme – keep an eye out for the best-dressed stand.
Food and drink will include home-made cakes and a large refreshment area serving hot and cold drinks.
Barbecues will be firing up burgers and sausages supplied by Prince & Sons butchers, while adults can head for the real ale tent for locally brewed Thurstons beer – or a glass of Pimms if the sun makes an appearance.
The fayre is supported by a number of main sponsors, with organisers thanking Seymours Estate Agents, Trident Honda, Halstead St Andrew’s School and Surrey Freemasons for helping make the event possible , some over many years.
Programme sellers will be calling door to door in the run-up to the fayre, which provides opportunities for young people across Horsell.
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