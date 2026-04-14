WEEKLY planning applications submitted to Woking Borough Council for the period ending 13 April
Byfleet & West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0261: Erection of a rear orangery extension. 52 Church Road, Byfleet
TREE/2026/8065: Proposal: T1 : Portuguese Laurel - Fell to ground level and remove all arisings, grind out stump 12 inches below ground level. Reason for works: Remove to enable more suitable replanting. T2 : Lawson cypress - Fell to ground level and remove all arisings, grind out stump 12" below ground level. Reason for works: Tree in declining health, remove to enable replanting. (Works subject to TPO 626/0571/1999). 1 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet
Canalside
PLAN/2026/0251: Erection of single-storey front, side and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and garage. Alterations to external materials. 14 Broadwater Close, Woodham
PLAN/2026/0267: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3.2m and maximum height of eaves of 3m. 201 Walton Road
Goldsworth Park
PLAN/2026/0221: Display of 1no set of internally illuminated fascia panel upon the north elevation. 2no set of illuminated fascia panels upon the east elevation. Window vinyl to the south, north and east elevations. 1no freestanding panel following removal of 1no freestanding panel. 4no trolley cubes and posts to existing bays. Waitrose, Unit 1 to 3, Goldsworth Park Centre, Woking
PLAN/2026/0233: Retrospective planning permission for front and side boundary fencing with gate. 9 Hamble Walk, Woking
Heathlands
PLAN/2026/0139: Certificate of Lawfulness of Existing Use or Development for Retention of and extension to small barn and works including an access and track from Foxes Path, pond, fenced yard and granary building. (Amended Description). Chestnut Cottage, Sutton Park, Sutton Green
Hoe Valley
PLAN/2026/0263: Erection of a two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. New front porch. The Jays, 10 Moor Lane, Woking
Horsell
PLAN/2026/0276: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 41 Waldens Park Road, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0178: Proposed part one-storey and part two-storey extensions to the front, side and rear of Woodpeckers along with roof extension and loft conversion to form five-bedroom dwelling house with attached front garage. Proposed detached single-storey outbuilding with solar panels to the rear garden, new pond and patio and associated garden landscaping. Woodpeckers, Elm Road, Horsell
TREE/2026/8068: T1: Lime Tree - Remove lowest branch hanging downwards, and to reduce limb above shed to upright growth point. Tree is very low and almost touching shed below. (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). 3 Struan Gardens, Woodham Road, Horsell
TREE/2026/8067: T1: Thujja - Reduce top by approx. 5 metres raise canopy to 5 metres from ground level trim remaining canopy by approx. 1 metre. (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). Cramond, 18 Woodham Road, Horsell
TREE/2026/8066: T1: Silver Birch - Fell to ground level. (Works subject to TPO 626/0209/1975). 3 The Limes , Ridgeway, Horsell
Knaphill
PLAN/2026/0256: Erection of single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 57 Tringham Close, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
PLAN/2026/0213: Retention of freestanding play equipment to rear of the school building. The Mascot Harven School Of English, Coley Avenue, Woking
Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0250: Proposal: Single-storey front extension with new porch, extension and conversion of existing garage to form habitable accommodation and erection of new detached garage. External alterations and changes to fenestration. Pierre Pont House, Pyrford Woods, Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0274: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear dormer and insertion of 2No front rooflights. 6 Beta Road, Maybury
St John’s
PLAN/2026/0238: Installation of a freestanding communication apparatus with advert display on either side. Land adjacent to rear of 5 - 10 Beaufort Mews, Goldsworth Road, Woking
PLAN/2026/0257: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Proposed conversion of garage to habitable accommodation with raised garage roof and alterations to fenestration. 11 Firwood Close, St John’s
PLAN/2026/0254: Prior Approval for the Change of Use from Class E offices into Class C3 two units residential (Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of the GPDO). Greenoak Housing, 155 Goldsworth Road, Woking
TREE/2026/8057: Cedar (located in The Gatehouse - Reduce over garden/house by 2-3m. (Works subject to TPO/0021/2007). 19 Barricane, St John’s
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