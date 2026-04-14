TREE/2026/8065: Proposal: T1 : Portuguese Laurel - Fell to ground level and remove all arisings, grind out stump 12 inches below ground level. Reason for works: Remove to enable more suitable replanting. T2 : Lawson cypress - Fell to ground level and remove all arisings, grind out stump 12" below ground level. Reason for works: Tree in declining health, remove to enable replanting. (Works subject to TPO 626/0571/1999). 1 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet