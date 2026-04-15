Shoppers at Sainsbury’s in Knaphill were recently greeted not just with their weekly groceries, but with a powerful message about community, sustainability, and kindness.
At the heart of the initiative were two pupils from Guildford High School, 11-year-old Juliet and her friend Sofia, who spent their Easter holiday baking and preparing homemade cupcakes to support and raise awareness for the Knaphill Community Fridge.
Using eggs from Juliet’s own chickens, the girls carefully baked and decorated the cupcakes, which they shared with members of the public while speaking to shoppers about how they can support the Community Fridge. Their aim was simple yet impactful: to encourage people to think about food waste, share surplus food, and support local families in need.
The Knaphill Community Fridge plays a vital role in the area, redistributing surplus food and ensuring it reaches those who can benefit from it. Today’s awareness effort highlighted how small contributions whether donating food, volunteering time, or simply spreading the word can make a meaningful difference.
A spokesperson for the project said: “Their enthusiasm and confidence were evident, showing that age is no barrier to making a difference.”
Juliet and Sofia’s initiative reflects a growing awareness among young people of global challenges such as food waste and inequality. Their work aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly responsible consumption and production and zero hunger
Both girls attend Guildford High School, where sustainability and community-focused projects are an important part of school life. Inspired by these initiatives, they were motivated to take action within their own community, turning ideas into meaningful impact.
Throughout the day, the girls engaged warmly with shoppers, offering cupcakes as a gesture of goodwill while encouraging conversations about how everyone can play a role in supporting the Community Fridge.
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