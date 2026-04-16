Candidates standing across Surrey Heath for next month’s local elections have been confirmed as part of the biggest shake-up of local government in more than 50 years.
On Thursday, May 7, voters will go to the polls as Surrey County Council merges with its 11 boroughs and districts to form two new authorities — East Surrey and West Surrey.
The elections mark a significant change in how local services will be delivered, with the new authorities taking on responsibilities previously shared between county and borough councils.
Issues such as transport, planning, waste collection and social care will now fall under the new unitary councils, increasing the importance of these elections for residents.
Political parties and independent candidates are expected to campaign heavily in the coming weeks, with local concerns including housing, infrastructure and public services likely to dominate debate.
Voters must be registered in advance to take part, and will be required to bring valid photo identification to polling stations.
Residents in Surrey Heath will vote as part of the new West Surrey authority, alongside Guildford, Runnymede, Spelthorne, Waverley and Woking.
Existing county council divisions will remain, but each area will now elect two councillors instead of one, and borough councils will be abolished.
Votes will be counted at existing borough locations before being sent to a central hub in Runnymede for the West Surrey result. Outcomes are expected to be announced on Friday, May 8.
Surrey Heath will be represented by 12 councillors across six divisions.
In Bagshot, Windlesham and Chobham, candidates standing are: Richard Arker (Reform UK), Simon Browne (Liberal Democrats), Matthew Clarke (Labour), Catherine Gomme (Conservative), Steed Hayllarbennett (Reform UK), Emma-Laura James (Green), Archie Langdon (Labour), Laura Perkins (Green), Valerie White (Conservative) and Richard Wilson (Liberal Democrats).
In Camberley East, candidates are: Anatoly Belnik (Reform UK), Jamie Calder (Liberal Democrats), Becky-Lulu Dartnell (Green), Shaun Garrett (Conservative), Sam Goggin (Reform UK), Trefor Hogg (Conservative), Christopher Jarvis (Labour), Ying Perrett (Liberal Democrats), Jack Rice (Green) and Simon Schofield (Labour).
In Camberley West and Frimley, candidates are: Linda Allard (Green), Alan Ashbery (Liberal Democrats), Mackenzie Bird (Labour), Toni Hourahane (Conservative), Sarbie Kang (Liberal Democrats), Adisa-Maria Manole (Conservative), Gary Marsh (Green), Colin Montague (Reform UK), Darryl Ratiram (Reform UK) and Charlotte Viola (Labour).
In Frimley Green and Mytchett, candidates are: Tahir Ahmad (Green), Paul Deach (Conservative), Attieh Fard (Conservative), Indiannah Hilson-Gregory (Labour), Harry Hurst (Labour), Will Lyons (Reform UK), Jacques Olmo (Liberal Democrats), Morgan Rise (Liberal Democrats), Ron Whitcher (Reform UK) and Charlie Wilson (Green).
In Heatherside and Parkside, candidates are: Matt Davies (Reform UK), Bill Dixon (Green), Massimo Ferrara (Labour), Nirmal Kang (Liberal Democrats), Rob Lee (Liberal Democrats), Max Nelson (Reform UK), Leo Pargeter (Conservative), Neeraj Shah (Conservative) and John Skipper (Green).
In Lightwater, West End and Bisley, candidates are: Graham Alleway (Independent), Peter Appleford (Reform UK), Richard Claridge (Labour), Wendy Evans (Independent), Ian Gibbs (Green), Tony Henderson (Conservative), Julie Hoad (Liberal Democrats), Sophia Hodgson (Green), Rebecca Jennings-Evans (Conservative), Shaun Macdonald (Liberal Democrats), Malcolm Newbury (Reform UK) and Adrian Page (Independent).
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