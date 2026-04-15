A petition calling for safety improvements on Old Woking High Street has been presented to Parliament after a car crashed into a home, leaving a new mother in hospital.
Woking MP Will Forster submitted the petition in the House of Commons, urging the Government to act on concerns about traffic speed and volume along the road, particularly near St Peter’s Church.
The petition follows a series of incidents on the same stretch of road in recent years, including at least four linked to speeding or loss of control.
One incident involved a vehicle entering a residential property. A young family was displaced, and a new mother was taken to hospital for treatment.
Residents have raised concerns with Surrey County Council and Surrey Police over a number of years about safety on the high street.
Presenting the petition, Mr Forster said: “Many of my Woking constituents have concerns about the speed and volume of traffic on Old Woking High Street, particularly near St Peter’s church.
“These concerns have been raised significantly following a car going through a property on Old Woking High Street.
“No one was seriously hurt, but a young family with a new baby received medical treatment has had to be moved out, has received medical treatment and is in temporary housing as a result.”
The petition calls for measures to reduce vehicle speeds or better manage traffic flow in the area.
Mr Forster said the petition reflected ongoing concerns among residents and urged the Government to consider improvements.
He previously supported the Vision Zero approach while serving on the county council, which aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Surrey’s roads.
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