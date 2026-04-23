The art of the community is in the heart of West Byfleet as an award-winning installation has been unveiled.
Jenny Speller had a brush with the public last week as she won a Byfleet Art Group competition to produce a piece of community art for Botanical Place.
Her “Botanicals” triptych came out tops with her three striking painted panels taking centre stage in the communal area of the new development.
A range of prizes were awarded by organisers, the Retirement Villages Group, with Jenny beating runners-up Ania Gnyszka and David Allen to the top prize.
“The inspiration for each of the panels is taken from the room names at Botanical Place,” said the winner.
“The first panel represents the Tea Tree plant, the second Juniper berries and the Cassia flower and the third panel the Bergamot flower.
“I wanted the design to be bold, geometric and bright, reflecting the mid-century style asked for in the brief.”
Bosses held the competition as part of a commitment for the new development to “embed itself within the cultural fabric of West Byfleet.”
“It was a pleasure to unveil this special artwork as part of our ongoing relationship with the Byfleet Art Group, which is home to some incredible local artists,” said Cynthia Villanueva, community coordinator.
“The collaborative nature of this initiative embodies what we want Botanical Place to be about - an integral part of the wider community here that encourages interaction and creativity to support wellbeing.
“We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the project and look forward to a long relationship.”
Botanical Place will continue to work with the Byfleet Art Group, including hosting future demos and pop-up exhibitions throughout the year.
The landmark development is due to officially opened in late May with an afternoon of activities and speeches planned.
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