It was a sad moment for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice when their first-ever charity shop had to close its doors in the aftermath of Covid.
As their flagship retail outlet opening in West Byfleet 30 years ago, it held a special place in the heart of the hospice.
However, they have now triumphantly returned to West Byfleet at new premises, but with the same ethos they had all those years ago when the hospice first opened its doors.
The hospice sees their shops as more than simply retail outlets, they are at the heart of the community, providing an affordable and sustainable way to shop.
The new shop is located in Botanical Place, just a short walk from the train station. There is a wide selection of clothing available with new stock arriving daily, often brand new or barely worn.
The shop has a welcoming, modern feel and the hospice are excited to be able to offer pre-loved items to the local community.
“We are really excited to return to our roots of where it all began,” said Clive Albury, head of retail.
“The retail operation at the hospice has grown massively over the years, fulfilling the vision we always had of being at the heart of our local community whilst bringing in valuable income to the hospice.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone into our latest shop.”
The hospice now has 18 shops across its referral region of North West Surrey, an online shop and a large donation and distribution warehouse at the Lansbury Estate in Knaphill.
While the hospice gets some government funding it is an independent charity and has to self-generate approximately two-thirds of its income from fundraising and sale of goods in its shops.
It costs in excess of £10m a year to run the hospice, which provides its services free of charge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.