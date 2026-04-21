FareShare Sussex & Surrey has launched an appeal today to tackle hunger and food waste as part of a national fundraising campaign.
The charity is seeking support through Earth Raise, a matched funding initiative launched on World Earth Day, (Wednesday, April 22), to help address food poverty and reduce environmental impact.
Money raised during the week-long campaign will support efforts to redistribute surplus food while cutting carbon emissions, ensuring communities do not have to choose between helping people or protecting the planet.
Under the campaign slogan ‘Because wasting food costs the earth’, FareShare Sussex & Surrey says the UK food system is failing. The organisation reports that 4.6 million tonnes of edible food – equivalent to 10 billion meals – are wasted each year, while 14.1 million people face food poverty.
The charity also highlights findings from the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change, which state the food system is responsible for around a third of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Dan Slatter, chief executive of FareShare Sussex & Surrey, said: “Enough is enough. Every year, millions of tonnes of edible food go to waste while people struggle to afford food. Climate breakdown and hunger are deeply connected.
“The cost of living is rising again, emissions are increasing, and more people are going hungry. This appeal will help us rescue more surplus food, cut emissions and support people in need at the same time.
“We don’t accept a system where good food is wasted while communities struggle. We’re proving there’s a better way, one that supports both people and the planet.”
Earth Raise, run in partnership with The Big Give, runs from April 22 to April 29, with all public donations matched pound for pound during that period.
Funds raised will allow the charity to expand redistribution, increase community composting of inedible waste and invest further in low-carbon operations, including electric vehicles.
Nathan Catt, head of operations, said: “Food waste is one of the most carbon-intensive parts of our national food system, releasing methane that is far more harmful than carbon dioxide. By rescuing surplus food and getting it to people instead of landfill, we prevent emissions before they happen and reduce the need for more food production.
“For every tonne of carbon we emit, we prevent eight more, making our work strongly net-positive for the climate. Put simply, this is climate action with immediate human benefit: getting food to where it was always meant to go – people, not landfill.”
Since 2002, FareShare Sussex & Surrey has redistributed surplus food from farmers, manufacturers and retailers to frontline charities and community groups.
The organisation now supports 248 community partners, helping provide food for more than 28,500 people each week.
Mr Slatter added: “Wasting food costs the earth, but together we can change that. With climate pressures and household budgets both under strain, the need for action has never been greater. Every donation helps turn surplus into meals, reduce emissions and build stronger communities.”
Siân Berry, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: “In the current climate emergency, wasting food makes no sense. Reducing the amount of food sent to landfill and getting it to people in need is essential for both the planet and our communities in Brighton.
“The work FareShare Sussex & Surrey continue to do is climate action in practice. If you are able to, I would encourage you to donate now during their Big Give Earth Raise campaign.”
Donations can be made between April 22 and April 29 via the Earth Raise appeal. For more information, visit the FareShare Sussex & Surrey website.
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