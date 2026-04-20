A selection of planning applications recently permitted by Woking Borough Council have included:

PLAN/2026/0105: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 223 Connaught Road, Brookwood

2026/0097: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the provision of a twin unit mobile home (not operational development) within the garden of the lawful dwelling house for use as additional accommodation by one household (not a material change of use). 21 Chestnut Grove, Westfield

2024/0833 (Permitted subject to s106 agreement): Use of land for private equestrian purposes and construction of 8 no. stables with tack and feed room and laying of permeable hardstanding and internal access road. Land west of Ludham, Littlewick Road, Knaphill

Find out about planning applications that affect you by visiting the Public Notice Portal.

2026/0101: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension and replacement front porch following demolition of existing garage and outbuildings. Insertion of front rooflight and alterations to fenestration casements and openings. Little Gables , Highfield Road, West Byfleet