A selection of planning applications recently permitted by Woking Borough Council have included:
PLAN/2026/0105: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 223 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2026/0097: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the provision of a twin unit mobile home (not operational development) within the garden of the lawful dwelling house for use as additional accommodation by one household (not a material change of use). 21 Chestnut Grove, Westfield
2024/0833 (Permitted subject to s106 agreement): Use of land for private equestrian purposes and construction of 8 no. stables with tack and feed room and laying of permeable hardstanding and internal access road. Land west of Ludham, Littlewick Road, Knaphill
2026/0101: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension and replacement front porch following demolition of existing garage and outbuildings. Insertion of front rooflight and alterations to fenestration casements and openings. Little Gables , Highfield Road, West Byfleet
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