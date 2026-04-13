Seven new affordable homes have been signed off into public ownership in what Guildford councillors have called a “good opportunity” to boost housing for local people.
At a full council meeting on April 7, Guildford Borough Council approved the move to acquire the homes at a development on Harper’s Road in Ash. The scheme will deliver 24 homes overall, but seven of those are set aside as affordable under a Section 106 agreement, five for affordable rent and two for shared ownership.
Councillors agreed to step in and buy the homes themselves after no housing association came forward to take them on.
Council leader Julia McShane told the meeting the deal would help deliver on promises to residents struggling with housing. She said the homes would be “a valuable uplift” to the council’s stock and could be ready by next summer if negotiations are finalised.
Deputy leader Cllr Vanessa King backed the move, telling councillors every property “is a roof over the head of a local resident and their family”.
She added the purchase makes sense because the site sits close to existing council-owned homes, making it easier to manage.
A report to councillors revealed the council was approached by the developer after struggling to find a registered provider, like a housing association, willing to buy the homes.
This is becoming more and more common with providers facing financial pressures and focusing on upgrading existing homes rather than buying new ones.
Without a buyer, there was a risk the developer could try to change the agreement and potentially replace the affordable homes with discounted market housing instead. Council officers said buying the homes would help ensure they stay genuinely affordable and available for people in housing need.
Councillors sought reassurance the deal would include full ownership of the land, with Cllr McShane confirming the council would acquire the freehold.
Others asked why similar opportunities do not always go ahead, with councillors told the authority is actively looking for viable deals but has to balance finances and existing commitments.
Overall, the tone was supportive, with members describing it as a “good value” investment and a practical way to increase affordable housing. The approval gives officers the green light to continue negotiations with the developer and hammer out final terms.
Construction is already under way and the homes are expected to be completed by summer 2027.
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