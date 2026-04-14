A change of use at an address on Goldsworth Road is among planning applications submitted to Woking Borough Council this week.
PLAN/2026/0254 seeks “Prior Approval for the Change of Use from Class E offices into Class C3 two units residential (Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of the GPDO).|Greenoak Housing, 155 Goldsworth Road, Woking.
The planning statement, prepared by UPP Architects & Town Planners on behalf of the applicant, notes: “This application consists of a resubmission following the Class MA refusal (ref. PLAN/2025/0841). This submission is supported by additional supporting information to resolve concerns raised by the leading local flood risk authority.”
It adds: “This application seeks Prior Approval from Woking Council for a proposed conversion of the ground and upper floors to provide 2 x flats. “The application is supported by a Flood Risk Assessment and Surface Water Drainage Strategy, which directly addresses the previous reason for refusal.”
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