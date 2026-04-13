With just four weeks to go, cancer charity Walk the Walk is issuing a final call for people to sign up for The MoonWalk London 2026, one of the UK’s most recognisable fundraising events.
The charity’s flagship challenge takes place on the evening and night of Saturday, May 16, bringing together thousands of walkers for a high-energy, overnight experience through the capital. Famous for its atmosphere, decorated bras and brightly coloured bra T-shirts, The MoonWalk offers participants a choice of distances: 10K, 15.1 miles, or a full 26.2-mile marathon.
Participants raise vital funds and awareness for people affected by breast and other cancers, supporting work in prevention, early diagnosis and healthier lifestyles. The event also falls during National Walking Month in May, encouraging people to turn everyday steps into something life-changing for others.
Walk the Walk founder and UK National Walking Ambassador Nina Barough CBE said: “Walking is the most simple, accessible, transformative form of exercise there is, and every step our supporters take is good for their own health, as well as bringing us closer to beating breast and other cancers.
“It doesn’t matter if you’ve never done anything like this before. The MoonWalk is an amazing experience which stays with you for life; the atmosphere, the people, the sense of achievement when you cross that finish line. With four weeks to go, there is still time to get walking, and I promise you won’t regret it.”
This year marks 30 years of Walk the Walk making a difference. To celebrate, The MoonWalk London 2026 will embrace a nostalgic nod to the Neon 90s, the decade the charity was founded, with walkers encouraged to embrace bold outfits, decorated bras and retro flair.
Sign up to take part in The MoonWalk London 2026, either in person or virtually, via the Walk the Walk website.
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