Tilbourne Players honoured the memory of Dame Maggie Smith with a delightful performance of Lettice and Lovage at the Tilford Institute.
Lettice Douffet, brilliantly played by Sara Wilson-Soppitt, is a tour guide at a boring country house.
She spices up her commentary to make the experience memorable despite knowing - as a historical pedant - that her imaginative musings are untrue.
The owner receives complaints about historical inaccuracies, so Lotte Schoen (Jane Quicke) is sent to investigate.
She summons Lettice to London to sack her, but Lettice turns the interview into theatre, comparing her fate with the execution of Mary, Queen of Scots.
In act two, Lotte finds Lettice a Thames boat tour guide role. From a tense start they become firm friends after quaffing too much of a drink Lettice produced by mixing the herb lovage with spirit.
Lettice convinces Lotte that every event must be theatricised, but one re-enactment goes wrong and Lettice is charged with attempting to murder Lotte.
Solicitor Mr Bardolph (Tony Rivers) has difficulty establishing the facts for a defence. Eventually the story becomes clear - after he is drawn into Lettice’s acting web.
The truth would humiliate Lotte into resignation, but she and Lettice exploit Lotte’s architectural background and Lettice’s dramatic flair by giving tours of London’s 50 ugliest new buildings.
The play is dominated by the leading characters, but a nod of appreciation for Viv Raeside’s charming vignette as Lotte’s mousy secretary, and Tony Rivers’ sympathetic approach to unlocking the denouement.
Sara and Jane brought out the best of their roles with sensitivity for their characters. In a play of literary and historic allusion, they kept the pace with the lightness of touch and deft movement the work needs - a tour de force Maggie Smith would have appreciated.
Director Ian Wilson-Soppitt took on a risky project and emerged triumphant. Well done, Tilbourne Players.
Martyn Gowar
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