A 53km run along the Basingstoke Canal has raised nearly £4,000 in a deeply personal tribute to a brother living with a rare chronic pain condition.
Hook Heath siblings JJ and Imo Rowe took on the endurance challenge along the length of the canal in honour of their brother Harry, who has shown what they described as “incredible strength and determination through years of pain and recovery”.
Harry was born with mild cerebral palsy affecting the right side of his body. Following surgery complications in 2019, he developed Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a rare and severe chronic pain condition that left him in intense, long-term pain and caused him to miss a full year of school.
Over the following five years, Harry underwent a long and difficult recovery, including having to relearn how to walk. His family said his resilience, patience and courage inspired the challenge.
Inspired by his journey, JJ and Imo completed the 53km route with a simple motivation: “Taking a step for every one he couldn’t.”
The final stretch proved especially emotional when Harry joined them for the last three kilometres.
“From a few years ago not being able to walk to being able to run the last stretch was very special,” JJ said. “It’s a moment I will never forget.”
CRPS is a rare condition that can develop after injury, surgery or nerve damage, and causes pain far beyond what would normally be expected. It can spread beyond the original area and often becomes long-term. Despite its severity, it remains widely misunderstood and under-researched.
The pair ran to raise funds for Burning Nights CRPS, a UK charity supporting those affected, raising awareness among medical professionals and funding research into diagnosis and treatment.
“Many people, including medical professionals, have limited understanding of what it truly means to live with CRPS,” they said.
The fundraising total is now close to £4,000, with donations still coming in. The family hope their efforts will ensure “no one with CRPS feels alone”.
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