Members of Woking Photographic Society have once again showcased their exceptional camera skills at a lively evening of competition and creativity, Len Walker writes.
A friendly and informal gathering of standout photography was enjoyed when the club held its fourth Projected Digital Image (PDI) competition of the season at the Parkview Centre for the Community in Sheerwater.
The photographs were assessed by Gerald Kitiyakara, LRPS, an experienced judge and Chairman of Carshalton Camera Club, who awarded certificates to the winners in both the Advanced and Open classes.
In the Advanced Class, James Smith impressed with his dramatic capture of extreme weather. He said: “We had been chasing storm cells that were very close to combining and turning into a supercell. About an hour before sunset we reached a municipal airport on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, and I took the opportunity to photograph ‘Supercell over Fort Morgan Airport’.”
Jane Hibbert’s patience also paid off during a trip to Kenya. She said: “I went for a swim in the hotel pool and noticed the birds cooling off nearby. Abandoning the swim for my camera I waited for the birds, but the light wasn’t quite right so I returned the next morning.”
Her image, ‘Weaver taking a bath’, was praised for its vivid colour and water detail.
Her other image, ‘Vagrant Emperor in Flight’, is equally striking.
In the Open Class, Wendy Almond captured atmospheric early-morning conditions at Newark Priory. “I predicted mist would create atmospheric scenes. As the sun came up, the old walls started to turn orange,” she said of her winning image, ‘Sunrise at Newark Priory’.
Heather Seaton also impressed with her charming wildlife shot of a Red Kite.
Woking Photographic Society President Keith Greig praised the diversity and quality of work, highlighting the “wide range of talents, experiences and perspectives” among members and noting the strong contribution from newer photographers.
The society runs a full programme of events for all abilities, with weekly meetings Tuesdays at 8pm at the Parkview Centre for the Community, Sheerwater.
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