Prior’s Field School’s Women of Influence creative arts exhibition opened at the Watts Gallery in Guildford on March 25.
The exhibition - celebrating the power of female role models and their lasting impact on society - has been created by girls at the Godalming school, which was founded in 1902 by Julia Huxley.
Inspired by the Watts Gallery’s Women of Influence: The Pattle Sisters exhibition, the students’ work explores the theme of female influence on others in its many forms.
From family members and teachers to globally recognised figures, the exhibition reflects on women who inspire, challenge and shape the world around the girls through media including fine art, photography and textiles.
Head Zoe Ireland said: “This exhibition captures the spirit of Prior’s Field: creativity, confidence and courage.”
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