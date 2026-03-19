Animal ceramics sculptor Jon Barrett-Danes will be exhibiting in the AppArt exhibition at King Edward’s School in Witley from April 4 to 18.
Ceramics has been in Jon’s family for at least five generations, and he runs animal ceramics courses from beginner through to advanced level at his workshop near Alton.
Jon graduated from Bristol University with a degree in ceramics, specialising in thrown ware and glaze development.
His college years were shaped by two contrasting influences - the elegant lines of 19th-century Wedgwood Creamware catalogues and the playful energy of cartoon drawings.
He also explored the technical side of ceramics, building kilns and experimenting with wood-fired salt glazes, which he later applied to his enduring fascination with teapot forms.
Jon began making pots in his spare time while training to become a teacher, and he remains in the teaching profession.
His initial focus was on wheel-thrown objects, particularly teapots, but their time-consuming creation led him to explore alternatives.
Jon’s parents had seamlessly blended classical vessels with fantastical creatures, which inspired him to create animal sculptures.
He began with a pig - a form Jon said “emerged organically” - before expanding into sheep, chickens, cows and horses.
Jon added: “My animal forms still embody the same concern for form and profile that sustained me in my search for the ideal teapot.
“I have transferred many of the elements that excited me during that development, combining classical strength with wit and humour.”
Visitors can expect to see mischievous rats, classic pigs and Chinese-style tang horses by Jon at AppArt.
Jon said: “If a piece of work can communicate a sense of joy, provoke a response or conversation, and ultimately make someone smile, then that is, for me, a successful piece of work.”
AppArt will be open from 10am to 4pm each day. Admission will be free.
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