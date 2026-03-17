Woking artists feature strongly at AppArt’s Easter Exhibition.
After a 14-year break, AppArt’s annual Easter Art exhibition & Sculpture Trail is returning to where it all began at King Edward’s School, Witley.
The event has grown into one of the major art exhibitions in southeast England. AppArt continues its tradition of an eclectic mix of artworks, offering something for everyone to enjoy.
Woking has a strong Art Society, and several of its members regularly exhibit with AppArt.
Sera Knight paints mainly in watercolour, acrylic, and mixed media. She has always favoured the human figure and perspective. Her “Afternoon tea in the garden” is a clever, colourful, impressive collage.
Another well-known mixed-media artist is Christine Taharian. Her painting “Reflections” is based on a photograph taken in London outside the National Gallery.
Ros O’Connor has achieved a distinctive and delicate mixed-media effect. Her stunning pink “Flamingos” stand out against the blue background.
Louise Rowe’s “Faded Rose” shows the fragility of life. The pink and purple bloom is beginning to droop and fade against the bright background of a sunny day.
Nautical scenes are popular subjects. Kim Page is fond of Honfleur, and his watercolour painting “August-Honfleur” illustrates his loose Impressionist style.
Bara Aylwin has a passion for the sea, and “Sea Escape” shows gentle waves breaking on the sandy foreshore. Melanie Paice takes a different perspective, and we look down on a couple and their dog strolling along the edge of the sea in “Where Footsteps Fade”.
Sculptors use a variety of materials. Andrew Lee creates intricate engineered structures that reveal the effects of wind and light, such as “Wind Cloud”, and Smile Ward uses driftwood and copper in his “Knot burnt” sculpture.
AppArt’s exhibition will take place from 4 to 18 April at King Edward’s School, Witley, and will be open daily from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free.
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