Around £17,000 has been raised for charity at the Mayor of Woking’s recent Spring Gala Ball.
More than 250 guests attended the black-tie event at the Hilton Hotel on Saturday, March 7, enjoying a three-course dinner, live entertainment and a charity auction in aid of the mayor’s chosen charity, Citizens Advice Woking.
Mayor Amanda Boote said she was thrilled with the amount raised.
She said: “I am absolutely delighted that my Mayor’s Spring Gala Ball raised £17,000 for my mayoral charity, Citizens Advice Woking.
“The money raised will go towards training and upskilling both new and existing volunteers and advisers.”
She thanked the event’s supporters, including gold sponsor MSC Cruises, as well as the Hilton Woking, HG Recruitment Solutions, Samantha Kiteley Events Management, Vibe Marketing and Nick Jordan DJ Services.
“Also, a huge personal thank you to all the individuals and companies who so generously contributed to the auction and raffle prizes,” said Cllr Boote.
“Finally, I was very lucky to have the support of Woking Borough Council and everyone on my Mayor’s Fundraising Committee who worked tirelessly to help organise the event.”
William Annandale, trustee and chair of Citizens Advice Woking, thanked the mayor for choosing the charity during her mayoral year.
He said: “The ball was the highlight of the events we have jointly planned and to have around 270 guests – almost a sell-out – at a prestigious location like the Hilton was amazing.
“There was fantastic support for Citizens Advice Woking before and during the evening, and to raise around £17,000 at a time when funding remains challenging and demand continues to increase will help us continue providing vital services to the Woking community, especially the most vulnerable.”
Citizens Advice provides free, confidential advice to residents on issues including debt, housing, employment and benefits.
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