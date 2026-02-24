Girls from across Woking and Send came together to celebrate Thinking Day, marking 100 years of this special date in the Girlguiding calendar.
The event brought girls of all ages together for a morning of creativity and connection.
They made friendship bracelets to symbolise the bonds formed through Guiding and created a colourful friendship tree with support from members of the Trefoil Guild, Girlguiding’s section for adult members.
The girls also sang a friendship song, celebrating the global sisterhood that connects millions of girls and women worldwide.
Thinking Day is an annual celebration of Guiding and this year marks a century since the tradition began. The morning was a reminder of the organisation’s mission to empower girls, build confidence and help them realise their potential.
It was a chance to stand proudly as part of a worldwide movement, make new friends and reflect on the values of friendship, service and self-belief that sit at its heart.
This event is just one example of the opportunities available locally. Girls across Woking and Send have taken on adventurous challenges, enjoyed a forensic-themed evening and visited Woking Fire Station to learn about community safety.
Woking and Send Girlguiding welcomes new members of all ages and continues to show girls that they can do anything.
With opportunities for adventure, creativity and leadership, there has never been a better time to get involved.
If you would like your daughter to join - or you are interested in volunteering - now is the perfect moment to be part of our welcoming community.
For more information see facebook.com/GirlguidingWokingSend; instagram.com/GirlguidingWokingSend; or visit the Girlguiding website at girlguiding.org.uk
