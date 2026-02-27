Chinese Association of Woking welcomed the Year of the Fire Horse 2026 with a vibrant, culturally rich celebration that filled the town with colour, energy, and community spirit.
The Year of the Horse symbolises progress, independence, and resilience, and this year marks the rare return of the Fire Horse — an auspicious cycle that appears only once every 60 years.
Festivities took place across Jubilee Square and Mercia Walk. From 10am, visitors explored a lively selection of stalls offering Chinese and Malaysian food, bookmark calligraphy, traditional crafts, and cultural accessories.
The celebration opened with a spirited parade led by an energetic lion dance troupe, the CAW chairman, the headteacher of Woking Chinese School, and a talented group of performers who set an uplifting tone for the day.
Official speeches were delivered by CAW chairman Susie Chan, headteacher Michelle Wong, and The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, each emphasising the value of cultural exchange and the strength of Woking’s diverse community.
Audiences enjoyed a dynamic programme of traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts.
Highlights included the elegant Lady and Girls Handkerchief Dance, powerful Kung Fu demonstrations, choir performances, Tai Chi, a dramatic fight scene, Mongolian chopsticks dance, solo showcases, martial arts with weapons, and a graceful fan dance.
Visitors also joined a Five Animal Chi Kung session, followed by an energetic fitness dance open to all.
Beyond the main stage, families enjoyed a storytelling session at the newly refurbished Woking Library, offering a warm introduction to Chinese traditions.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, the God of Wealth made a joyful appearance, delighting children and adults by handing out sweets symbolising good luck and good health.
